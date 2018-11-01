Falcons Redskins NFL odds spread line game pick more

Robert Criscola | Nov 01, 2018

Where to place your money this weekend

Here are NFL odds and picks for several key pro football games this weekend.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-1)

In a matchup of conflicting styles, the high-octane Falcons may be getting too much credit from oddsmakers and bettors against the defensively-sound Redskins, who just added Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at the trade deadline.

Atlanta is fresh off a bye week, but this hasn’t been a great spot for them in the Dan Quinn era. They’re 1-2 off a bye under Quinn, including a home loss as a 14-point favorite against Miami last season.

Matt Ryan and his fleet of talented wide outs carry the freight on offense, and while they’re among the most potent units in the league at home, it’s just the opposite on the road. The Falcons have averaged only 14.5 points per game as the visiting team this year, and their yards per play ranking drops from fifth to 29th in the league.

Expect Alex Smith and Adrian Peterson to march methodically down the field against the beleaguered Atlanta defenders. The Redskins have covered in four of their last five overall and six of their last seven at home, so back them with confidence.

The pick: Redskins -1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

The Bucs scraped by with a backdoor cover at Cincinnati last week, but they’ll have to make another road trip to Carolina in Week 9. The Panthers have been great at home of late, winning nine straight games. Their average winning margin in those games is 8.78 points.

Tampa simply can’t stop anybody, as their defense is the worst in the NFL by points per game allowed (33.29). Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey should have no problem moving the ball in this one. Ryan Fitzpatrick is back under center and leads the league’s top-rated passing offense, but Carolina’s defense is one of the stingier units in the NFL (21.71 points per game allowed).

Turnovers have killed the Bucs this year, as they’re last in the league in turnover differential at minus-13. The Panthers boast a plus-6 turnover differential.

The pick: Panthers -6.5

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-2)

The Rams appear somewhat vulnerable coming into this potential NFC title game with the Saints. They’re still undefeated, but they had some close shaves in October and went just 1-3 against the spread. New Orleans, by contrast, has won six straight (5-1 against the spread). However, L.A. appears to have the advantage in several aspects.

The Saints’ defense is 23rd in points allowed and 25th in yards per play allowed. The Rams, third in scoring and fourth in yards per play, should have their way with that unit. New Orleans has the league’s top-rated run stoppers, but they haven’t faced a running back like Todd Gurley yet.

The Rams’ defense is among the best in the NFL (sixth in points per game allowed and eighth in yards per game allowed), and they just improved by acquiring defensive end Dante Fowler in a trade with Jacksonville. Drew Brees has thrown only one INT all year, but L.A.’s fearsome pass rush could lure him into mistakes.

Sean McVay’s squad won’t be intimidated by the venue, as they’re 11-1 in their last 12 road games, winning by an average of 14.5 points. Grab the points with L.A.

The pick: Rams +2