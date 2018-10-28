Fantasy DraftKings James Conner Robert Woods Travis Kelce more

Julian Edlow | Oct 28, 2018

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 10-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar.

QUARTERBACK

Patrick Mahomes ($7,000) vs. DEN — Mahomes has thrown for over 300 yards in six straight games, including 26 DK points in Denver during that run. He should thrive in this matchup at home.

Aaron Rodgers ($6,400) at LAR — Rodgers is averaging over 32 DK points over his last two games, and has a tall task against the Rams on the road. He should be trying to keep up with this high-powered offense, meaning Green Bay will be slinging it.

Ben Roethlisberger ($6,100) vs. CLE — Big Ben makes for a really safe play at home in general, but he’s yet to have a letdown game overall on the season. A matchup with the Browns likely won’t change that.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($9,800) vs. GB — You’ll probably find Gurley’s name here every week. He’s yet to score fewer than 25 DK points in any game, and is essentially matchup proof. Any week you can afford him is safe to roster him.

James Conner ($7,500) vs. CLE — Conner has back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns prior to Pittsburgh’s bye. Now he faces a Browns defense that he shredded for over 38 DK points back in Week 1.

Kareem Hunt ($7,100) vs. DEN — Hunt has been heavily featured lately for the Chiefs. He scored 29.5 DK points against the Broncos in Week 4, and has since become more involved in the passing game — 10 catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games combined.

Kerryon Johnson ($5,300) vs. SEA — Johnson stepped into a much larger role last week without Theo Riddick active. The rookie totaled 179 yards on 21 touches, and should be in line for a similar workload in Week 8.

Phillip Lindsay ($5,200) at KC — Royce Freeman is out for the Broncos, meaning Lindsay likely goes from a split workload to a featured back. He should be in line for a boost in touches against the Chiefs.

Jalen Richard ($4,200) vs. IND — With Marshawn Lynch out, expect Richard to take on more carries. He also plays a role in the receiving game already, leaving his floor high for a cheap RB option.

WIDE RECEIVER

Antonio Brown ($8,500) vs. CLE — AB had his two best games of the season prior to the bye, going for over 100 yards in each and scoring three total touchdowns. He also managed 24.3 DK points against the Browns in some bad weather back in Week 1, earning 16 targets in that game.

A.J. Green ($8,000) vs. TB — Green’s been crazy consistent this season with at least 78 yards in each of his last four games while scoring double-digit DK points in all seven games this season. A matchup against Tampa is the perfect breakout spot for a stud WR.

Robert Woods ($6,800) vs. GB — Cooper Kupp is out again, which means Woods will be in the slot against a poor Green Bay pass defense. He should be in line for a big game in this spot with his salary on the decline.

Michael Crabtree ($4,800) at CAR — Crabtree is quietly putting together a nice season, and his salary has dropped yet again. He’s scored 10-plus DK points in every game but one, and has averaged just under 10 targets per game since Week 2.

Jordy Nelson ($4,700) vs. IND — With the Amari Cooper trade to the Cowboys, Nelson now slots in as Oakland’s WR1. Prior to Week 6, Nelson had caught a touchdown in three straight games, and is in a good spot coming out of the bye.

TIGHT END

Travis Kelce ($6,800) vs. DEN — Kelce is generally the safest TE play on the board. He scored 20.8 DK points against Denver in Week 4, and always makes for a strong play if you have extra salary to spend on TE.

David Njoku ($4,600) at CLE — Njoku has been the value play each week, and Week 8 is no different. He’s now scored 10 or more DK points in four straight games, earning 35 targets over than span.

D/ST