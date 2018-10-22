Giants Falcons prop bets for Monday Night Football

Robert Criscola | Oct 22, 2018

There are a multitude of prop bets available on every NFL game, and Monday night’s Giants-Falcons game is no exception. Here are three wagers to consider aside from the point spread and betting total.

New York Giants total points Over/Under 24.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

The Giants have not exactly been an offensive dynamo in 2018, as they’ve topped 18 points just twice through six games, directly contributing to their 1-5 record on the season. However, Atlanta and their depleted defense has struggled mightily this year.

The Falcons’ stoppers surrender 32 points per game, which is next-to-last in the NFL. They are ranked in the bottom third of league in most defensive metrics, including yards per game allowed, yards per play allowed, and opponent third down conversion rate.

Notably, Atlanta has allowed the most receptions to opposing running backs in the game in 2018. Saquon Barkley presents a matchup nightmare in that regard, as he’s already hauled in 40 passes out of the backfield in his rookie campaign.

Eli Manning should have time to find Odell Beckham Jr. and the returning Evan Engram, along with Barkley when need be, against the Falcons’ terrible pass rush (10 sacks through six games, 26th in the NFL).

Longest touchdown of the game: Over/Under 50.5 yards (Over -115, Under -115)

Both teams certainly have the personnel to make a 51-yard touchdown or better happen. The Falcons have four passing plays of 40 or more yards this season, while the Giants have three. Those marks are well behind teams like Tampa Bay (8), but ahead of less-explosive teams like Houston (1).

In the rushing department, New York leads the league in 40-plus yard runs (3) thanks to Barkley, while Atlanta has none yet. This matchup should feature big plays galore and 60 points or more, so take the over on this prop wager. Perhaps Julio Jones will finally find the end zone; he’s been productive enough despite the lack of touchdowns this year (44 receptions, 708 yards).

New York Giants (-125) or Atlanta Falcons (-105) to commit first ACCEPTED penalty

Teams have been beating the Giants left and right in 2018, but they haven’t been beating themselves. New York has committed the fifth-fewest penalties in the NFL this season, just five more than leading New England (31-26).

Atlanta, by contrast, has committed the 11th-most penalties in the league (44). Betting them as the underdog in this wager is appealing.