Jets Bears Eagles Jaguars Giants Redskins odds spread line pick

Robert Criscola | Oct 28, 2018

Here’s how the local teams will fare on the eighth Sunday of the NFL season.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7)

The Jets, 1-7 in their last eight road games (2-5-1 against the spread), travel to Chicago after a 2-1 home stand. Solider Field has been an inhospitable locale for visiting teams of late, as the Bears are 11-4-1 against the spread in their last 16 home games.

Sam Darnold, behind one the worst offensive lines in football, will have a difficult time moving the football with Khalil Mack in his face all game long. Darnold has been baited into throwing 10 INTs this season, which spells trouble against Chicago’s defense, the co-leader in INTs through seven weeks (11).

The Jets’ defense has allowed an average of 420.75 yards over their last four games after a decent start to the season. That includes a 316-yard outing against Minnesota last week, partially the product of great field position after a back-breaking four turnovers by Darnold and company.

Mitchell Trubisky shouldn’t need to make too many throws in this one, instead relying on potent running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen (sixth in rushing yards per game) to carry the offense.

The pick: Bears -7

Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants

The Giants are just about dead and buried after falling to 1-6 on Monday night in Atlanta. Their offense has been simply embarrassing, topping 20 points just once in seven games. Washington won’t make things easy for Eli Manning and company, as they’re fifth in yards per game allowed and seventh in points per game as well as yards per play allowed.

The Redskins’ offense has been unsurprisingly mediocre since Alex Smith came to town, ranking 25th in points per game. Fortunately for them, the Giants’ defenders have been very generous with their opposition, surrendering over 26 points per game (25th), and just lost Eli Apple and Damon Harrison in separate trades earlier in the week. Expect Washington to prevail in a fairly low-scoring tilt.

The pick: Redskins -1