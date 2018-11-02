Jets Dolphins Packers Patriots odds spread line and game pick

Robert Criscola | Nov 02, 2018

Where to place your money this Sunday

Metro dives into the local-area NFL matchups for Week 9.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-3)

Sam Darnold and the Jets have struggled to put up points in recent weeks, but a trip to Miami could be just what the doctor ordered.

The Dolphins, who have dropped four of their last five straight-up and against the spread, have surrendered an average of 33.4 points per game in that span. Miami’s run defense has been a sore spot, as they’ve allowed an average of 175.6 rushing yards per game over this sorry five-game stretch. They can expect a heavy dose of Isaiah Crowell on Sunday afternoon.

Darnold should be comfortable in the pocket too, as the Fish are third-worst in the league at getting to the quarterback (11 sacks). The Jets’ offensive line has been underrated this season, as they’ve allowed the third-fewest QB hits in the NFL through eight weeks (25).

Brock Osweiler is producing diminishing returns under center for Miami, as he exits a loss against Houston in which he posted a season-low 65.3 passer rating. The Jets may have dropped their home game with Miami in Week 2, but they should even the score with their AFC East rival in Week 9.

The pick: Jets +3

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-5.5)

The Packers played admirably in defeat to the Rams last week, but things don’t get any easier for Aaron Rodgers and company as they travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

New England’s balanced offense had been driving the opposition crazy until Monday night, when the Bills were able to make crucial stops. But the Patriots successfully leaned on their defense and held Buffalo to just six points and forced two takeaways. That enabled New England to cover the spread for the fourth time in five games. However, with Rodgers to defend instead of Derek Anderson, the Patriots’ stoppers will probably revert to their customary 400-yard allowance.

But Green Bay’s defense has allowed over 400 yards in two straight games, so Tom Brady should have no problems going through them either, especially if Sony Michel returns to the lineup. The Packers’ stoppers took a step backward at the trading deadline, as star safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was dealt to the Redskins.

Points should not be difficult to come by based on these teams’ styles, and the betting total (56.5) reflects that. So giving 5.5 points with the Patriots, who are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 home games, is not that onerous.