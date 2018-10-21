Matt Burke | Oct 21, 2018

The latest chatter from around pro basketball

The defending NBA champ Golden State Warriors are off to another fast start with Kevin Durant leading the way. Durant is averaging a whopping 32.5 points per game early in the season and has cemented himself as the stacked team’s top player. Klay Thompson, meanwhile, is averaging just 13.0 points per game early in the year. Both players are in contract years and both have been rumored to be eyeing other locales for next season, so getting in a strong season statistically would behoove both players. Here we take a look at the latest Klay Thompson Kawhi Leonard NBA Trade Rumors Lakers Clippers buzz.

You can bet on where Durant will play next season at DraftKings sportsbook if you are in the state of New Jersey.

“In the league there’s real buzz now that Durant might leave Golden State and it’s time for his next journey," Simmons, who was the first national media member to talk about LeBron potentially bolting for the Lakers, said. "This is coming from every circle of the NBA now. This is not just gossip. This is very, very reminiscent to last year with LeBron leaving Cleveland. It’s just starting to feel like this is his last year there. To me it’s crazy, why would he leave? He has a chance to potentially win three titles in three years. They would be on the short list of the greatest runs we’ve ever had in the league. It would be Russell’s Celtics, the Warriors winning four in five years, the Bulls winning six in eight, and whatever Mikan’s Lakers did in the 1950s. Like now we’re talking about real history. And you would leave that? That seems weirder to me than joining the Warriors in the first place.”

Simmons mentioned that the most likely destination for Durant would be New York with the Knicks, but there has been plenty of buzz in recent months of LeBron trying to court Durant to come to Los Angeles. Durant has been plenty complimentary about LeBron’s decision to leave Cleveland for a second time, and LeBron has been playing footsies with KD since last season’s All-Star game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had a curious comment on his podcast this week regarding the futures of the Clippers and Lakers.

“I think the Clippers have done a good job of collecting [hard-nosed players] that make them a little more appealing in free agency," Wojnarowski said while speaking with ESPN's Zach Lowe. "It will be interesting to see how that impacts Kawhi Leonard’s thinking and Jimmy Butler’s made it clear that he’d love to be with the Clippers. The Lakers are not really a consideration [for Butler]. The Lakers have that one max spot and I think they think they can ultimately do better in that spot than Jimmy Butler.”

Reading the tea leaves, it certainly seems like all the big names in play in the next few months for trades and free agency (Durant, Klay Thompson, Butler, Kawhi) – have a realistic shot of landing with either the Lakers or Clippers.

The Lakers won’t be able to snatch both Durant and Thompson in free agency – they simply will not have the funds available – but one or the other is a real possibility. If the Knicks scoop up Durant, watch for Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson to quickly pivot to Thompson or Kawhi. It’s basically one of these big three for the Lakers next summer – Durant, Thompson or Kawhi.