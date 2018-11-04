Matt Burke | Nov 04, 2018

The Washington Wizards are looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA out of the gate this season as they are 1-7 on the year. This opens the door for NBA Trade Rumors John Wall Lakers Bucks Spurs and more. The big excuse in the past few years for the Wizards’ failures have centered around health concerns but Washington’s Big 2 of John Wall and Bradley Beal have played in all eight of the team’s games this season. Rumblings are that Wizards GM Ernie Grunfeld would rather get rid of Wall’s contract than Beal’s despite Wall making less money per year.

Most contending teams in the NBA are set at the point guard position as it is the deepest spot in the league, but there are some outliers. The Bucks, Spurs and Lakers could all use an upgrade at the position.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently discussed the real possibility that Wall could be traded this season on Simmons’ podcast.

“I think Washington is under some pressure, and they’re struggling,” Windhorst said regarding NBA Trade Rumors John Wall Lakers Bucks Spurs.

Discussing hypothetical trades, Windhorst mentioned that the Wizards would be a good landing spot for Marc Gasol.

“Washington is an obvious panic button team for a variety of reasons,” Simmons, who was the first to float in the summer of 2017 that LeBron was eyeing the Lakers, said. “Their chemistry seems way off. I’m not sure that coach is long for that job. And they have an owner who just won the Stanley Cup who is feeling himself a little bit. It just feels like it’s not sustainable with the guys they have. Somebody’s got to move somewhere.”

NBA Trade Rumors John Wall Lakers Bucks Spurs before Christmas?

Chris Sheridan reported this past summer that Wall was on a short list of players that the Lakers were interested in bringing in to team with LeBron James. The Lakers could conceivably fit Wall’s contract under their cap and add another superstar in free agency next summer. The real downside to Wall’s deal is the length – at five years, not the money.

Also of note is that Wall’s agent is Rich Paul, who of course is aligned with LeBron.

The Bucks would also be interested in a potential Wall trade as they continue to look for a superstar to pair next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. No doubt, Milwaukee would need to part with Wall’s former Kentucky teammate Eric Bledsoe if it were going to make a deal. Bledsoe’s contract expires after this season, making it quite valuable around the NBA.

The Spurs are another team to watch when it comes to making a trade for a scoring point guard like Wall. San Antonio is off to a strong start this season with DeMar DeRozan adapting well to Gregg Popovich’s scheme.

If the Spurs are to get to the next level in the West, however, they need to improve their scoring from the point guard position. Wall has seemingly enjoyed his time being coached by Popovich for Team USA, so it could make for an interesting marriage as we inch toward the NBA trade deadline.