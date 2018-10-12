New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Prediction, Latest Odds and Live Stream Info

Better Collective | Oct 12, 2018

Date: Sunday, October 14

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/1:05 a.m. BST

Venue: Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are out to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from recording their best start to a season in five years, when they host the unbeaten runaways at Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 14.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs have matched last year’s start of five straight wins, and a win over Bill Belichick’s men would take them one step closer to possibly eclipsing the nine-game win streak they opened with in 2013.

The 3-2 Patriots are nonetheless favourites to maintain their unbeaten home record this year, and there’s no excuse to miss out on what promises to be a must-watch meeting between revered NFL powers.

If you are in the state of New Jersey you can bet on this game now at SugarHouse! Click here to bet.

Viewing Information

New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream 10/14/2018: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), Sky Go (UK), NFL Game Pass

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK)

Kansas City boast an 18-14-3 all-time win record against New England since their first meeting in 1960, but the Pats have been a dominant force when afforded their home comforts.

Ten of New England’s 13 regular-season victories over the Chiefs have come in either Foxborough or Boston, while only seven of Kansas City’s 18 wins have come on New England turf.

Among the concerns for New England is tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Josh Gordon, who had limited participation in training on Wednesday. Meanwhile, The Chiefs reported safety Eric Murray didn’t participate in Wednesday’s training, along with linebackers Justin Houston and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Highlights and Preview

New England Patriots Injuries: DT Malcom Brown (Knee), WR Josh Gordon (Hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (Ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (Ankle), WR Chris Hogan (Thigh), RB Sony Michel (Knee), CB Eric Rowe (Groin), DT Danny Shelton (Elbow), DE John Simon (Shoulder)

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Concerns: DB Eric Berry (Heel), WR Chris Cornley (Toe), LB Dee Ford (Groin/Hand), LB Justin Houston (Hamstring), LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (Ankle), DB Eric Murray (Ankle), RB Spencer Ware (Non-injury related), WR Sammy Watkins (Hamstring)

Tom Brady isn’t quite slowing as one would think a 41-year-old quarter-back should, but the Patriots puppeteer isn’t quite sparkling as a player of his quality can when at his best.

But there’s cause for hope on Sunday, because the Chiefs have allowed the most average total yards per game after five games this season. Reid’s side are currently conceding 461.3 yards per game on average, 343 of which are passing yards, second only to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (358).

Belichick’s Patriots are tipped at 3/5 (1.60) to put an end to the Chiefs winning run, but a Kansas City side marshalled excellently by rising-star QB Patrick Mahomes could offer good value at 7/5 (2.40).

New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Fixture Odds

New England Patriots (H): 3/5 (1.60)

Draw: 16/1 (17.00)

Kansas City Chiefs (A): 7/5 (2.40)

The latest betting odds have the Pats as favourites to stop the Chiefs' 100% streak in Sunday's Week 6 game. However, Reid has enough belief running through the underdogs to rule our betting experts’ New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction in favour of the 5-0 visitors.

Info on legal sports betting in the United States: US-Bookies.com.

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem call 1-800-GAMBLER.