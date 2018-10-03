NFL odds Eagles Vikings Giants Panthers

Robert Criscola | Oct 03, 2018

Pro football picks for Week 5.

Here’s how the local teams stack up in their Week 5 tilts.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (-1)

The Broncos carried a 2-12-1 ATS record into their Monday matchup with the Chiefs, and the last-minute touchdown they allowed sunk them again by a half-point. Now Denver travels east for an early game, toting a 1-10 ATS record in their last 11 road games per oddsshark.com.

The Jets seem to have lost their way after a furious start to the Sam Darnold era, but returning home after two straight road games should be helpful, as they’re 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games at MetLife Stadium. Darnold kept it together against a tough Jacksonville defense last week, allowing no turnovers.

Therefore, he should fare well against a Broncos pass defense that surrenders 273 yards per game through the air. Running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman can only carry Denver so far on the ground. Take the Jets as nominal favorites in this one.

The pick: Jets -1



New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7)

The Panthers look like the best bet of the week exiting their early bye. Carolina is just 2-1 on the year, but their lone loss was by only one score. They’re 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games and have had two weeks to prepare for the Giants’ shorthanded offense that will be without both Johnathan Stewart and Evan Engram. New York’s offensive attack at full-strength wasn’t anything to write home about anyway, as they’re only 29th in scoring.

Carolina lives and dies with the running game, which is tops in the NFL by YPG. The Giants’ sore spot on defense has been stopping the run, as they’re ranked 29th by YPG in that department. Expect big production from Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey as the Panthers roll to an easy win.

The pick: Panthers -7



Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

It looks like oddsmakers weren’t sure what to do with this game between two underachieving NFC teams. The Eagles are 2-2 and look to be suffering a bit of a Super Bowl hangover. The Vikings have essentially turned into the Kirk Cousins show, as he’s carried a sorry run game and a surprisingly lackluster defense as best as he can, but it’s resulted in a 1-2-1 record.

What the Eagles have done well, as they did in 2017, is control the ball. They’re the best in the league in terms of time of possession, with a balanced offensive attack led by Carson Wentz, who is gradually working his way back from an ACL injury.

However, Minnesota has been awful in terms of time of possession this season, ranking 28th. That is mainly the result of their one-dimensional offense. Cousins had the led the fourth-ranked passing offense in the league, but the run game has suffered sans Dalvin Cook, as the Vikings are last in the NFL in rushing YPG.

Expect the Eagles’ home cooking (8-3 ATS in their last 11 at “The Linc”) to continue on Sunday afternoon.



The pick: Eagles -3