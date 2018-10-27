NFL sports betting odds Buccaneers Bengals more

Robert Criscola | Oct 27, 2018

Where to place your money this weekend

Taking a glance at NFL sports betting odds Buccaneers Bengals and more games for Week 8 in pro football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4)

Teams coming off blowout losses tend to offer value in the following week, and it looks like that’s the case with the Bengals in Week 8.

Cincinnati will try to shake off a dreadful 45-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7 as they return home to Paul Brown Stadium, where they’ve covered in five of their last seven games. They get a huge drop in class relative to their last two opponents (Kansas City and Pittsburgh) as Tampa Bay comes to town. The Buccaneers have failed to cover in four of their last five, including last time out in a fortunate overtime win over the Browns, and are 3-8-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games.

These teams play a similar style, as they rely on a pass-heavy offense to pile up points and pray for their defense to eventually make a stop. Andy Dalton may have the advantage over Jameis Winston in this matchup, as he should be comfortable in the pocket with Gerald McCoy and Vinny Curry either hobbled or out (they both missed Week 7).

Another positive trend for the Bengals: they’re 4-1 against the spread in their last five games before a bye week.

The pick: Bengals -4

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have not trended positively of late, posting a 2-4 spread record in 2018 and failing to cover in four of their last five road games. But that’s partially due to oddsmakers, and the public they cater to, overvaluing them. Green Bay runs into another public darling in the undefeated Rams in Week 8, hence the sizable spread.

The Packers are 7-3 (6-2-2 against the spread) off their bye week over the last decade, including last year’s loss with Brett Hundley at the helm. Per oddsshark.com , they’ve averaged nearly 27 points per game in those contests.

Green Bay and L.A. aren’t far apart in terms of yards per game statistics. The Rams, led by Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, are second in the NFL in offense, but the Packers are fourth. L.A. is seventh in defense, but Green Bay is right behind in eighth.

The Rams haven’t rewarded their backers that handsomely this year, as they’re 4-2-1 against the spread, covering just once since Week 3. At home, L.A. is a mediocre 7-11-2 against the spread in their last 20 tilts.

The pick: Packers +10.5

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1)

The Saints have probably had this game circled on their calendar since the schedules were released after their soul-crushing playoff loss that was dubbed “The Minneapolis Miracle.”

This Sunday night game will serve as an acid test for these two clubs. New Orleans comes off arguably their highest-quality win of the year against the Ravens, but they were fortunate to have Justin Tucker miss a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings have reeled off three straight wins after a rocky start to the season, but of those opponents, only the Eagles are above .500.

Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins have their respective offenses humming right now (New Orleans has averaged 35.75 points over their last four games, while Minnesota has averaged 29.5) and face vulnerable pass defenses. The Saints would be the tepid pick against the spread, but the Over is much easier to bank on.