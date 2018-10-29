NHL Red Wings Blue Jackets Rangers Sharks odds spread line game pick

Robert Criscola | Oct 29, 2018

Where to place your money on pro hockey

The best bets on the NHL ice for Tuesday night with a look at Red Wings Blue Jackets Rangers Sharks spread odds and the line.

Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets draw an easy Tuesday night matchup with the bottom-feeding Red Wings, whom they’ve beaten seven straight times. There won’t be much money to be made by just betting Columbus straight-up, but a there is an appealing parlay with the betting total to consider.

Jimmy Howard, expected to be in net for Detroit, has a decent .913 save percentage but a mediocre 3.07 GAA. That’s a result of the Red Wings’ porous defense allowing the opposition 34.3 shots per game. Columbus, led by Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson, peppers their opponents with 34.1 shots per game and tallies 3.6 goals per game. That’s compared to Detroit’s paltry 2.27 goals per game.

The Over (6.0) is a good bet in this one based on the recent trends. The Blue Jackets have exceeded the total in six of their last eight games, while the Red Wings have gone over in eight of their last 10 road games dating back to last season.

Columbus losing this one would be a stunner, so parlaying them to win with the Over is essentially just a straight wager on the total.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win, 5-2

The play: Blue Jackets to win (-210) and Over 6.0 goals (-110) parlay

New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

The Rangers prevailed in a shootout when these clubs met at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 11, but expect the script to be flipped as these teams collide once more at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday night.

The Sharks return home after earning five of a possible six points during a three-game road trip. San Jose crushed the Islanders and the Sabres in their most recent home games, winning 4-1 and 5-1, respectively.

The Rangers have proven to be a terrible road team early in 2018, going 0-4-1 so far with consecutive road losses to the Blackhawks and the dreadful Kings most recently.

The shots for/against splits are stark. San Jose has recorded an average of 37.7 shots per game at home this year while surrendering just 21.7. New York has tallied just 28.8 shots per game on the road compared to 36.8 shots allowed.

The Rangers were able to beat backup Aaron Dell on Oct. 11, but now number-one netminder Martin Jones is expected to start for the Sharks.

The Sharks are too heavy a favorite to back on the moneyline, but there’s decent money to be made on the puck line.

Prediction: Sharks win, 4-2

The play: Sharks -1.5 (EVEN)