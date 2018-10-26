Odell Beckham NFL Trade Rumors Patriots Ravens Titans looking?

Matt Burke | Oct 26, 2018

Here we take a glance at Odell Beckham NFL Trade Rumors Patriots Ravens Titans and if those teams are interested. The Giants are having a fire-sale and most every player on the roster outside Saquon Barkley seems to be available, including Beckham. Beckham has been quite vocal about his displeasure in New York this season, despite having signed that massive contract earlier this year.

"I feel like in the past five years they found a way to run a Cover 2, keep everything in front, and that's how they play me," Beckham told ESPN. "And there's no way to say, 'How do we beat this?' I feel like I'm being out-schemed and I also don't have a chance to do something big. Oh, I gotta take a slant and go 60? Not to say it's not fun but I want those easy touchdowns too. I watch everybody across the league, all the top receivers get the ball the way they should and if they don't they say something about it."

At this point in the season, only contending teams would be interested in making a trade for Beckham. Despite having traded Eli Apple and Damon Harrison to fellow NFC teams, the Giants would surely want to send a player as high profile as Beckham to an AFC team.

Three AFC teams stand out as potential landing spots for Beckham: the Patriots, Ravens and Titans. Beckham was not shy this past offseason about voicing his desire to play with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the two played social media footsies on Instagram. Beckham also reportedly told Celtics start Kyrie Irving at this past year's All-Star game that he was interesting in landing in New England.

It's becoming increasingly likely that the Patriots will part ways with tight end Rob Gronkowski by 2020 due to health concerns and Gronk's desire to be paid receiver money. New England could allocate that money to Beckham, who is younger and healthier than Gronk.

Still, the asking price for a player of Beckham's status is most likely too rich for the Patriots and Bill Belichick. The Pats only pounced on Josh Gordon when the Browns' asking price was a fifth rounder. When the Giants Beckham trade rumors were at their peak last spring, New York was reportedly asking for two first rounders.

If a team in the AFC is to go for broke with Beckham, expect it to be either the Ravens or Titans - two wide receiver needy teams. The Ravens are typically prudent when it comes to looking at big-name talent and they don't have much of a track record for being active at the NFL trade deadline unlike New England. But this is GM Ozzie Newsome's last few months as GM and the Ravens are in prime position to make a push toward an AFC title. The feeling in Baltimore is that they have the ingredients to knock off New England or Kansas City or any of the alleged top teams in the AFC in the postseason. Adding Beckham would obviously put them over the top.

As for the Titans, Tennessee might very well be near the top of the AFC standings right now had it not been for the injury to Delanie Walker. The Titans desperately need help in the passing game and they are one of the few teams in the NFL that could absorb Beckham's contract without much longterm worry.

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday afternoon.