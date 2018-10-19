Philadelphia Union vs. Red Bulls Live Stream and Latest Odds for Eastern Conference Clash

Better Collective | Oct 19, 2018

The Red Bulls will take on the Union this weekend. Getty Images

The New York Red Bulls can jump to the summit of the 2018-19 Major League Soccer standings if they clinch victory away to the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Domenec Torrent has led the Red Bulls to within a point of Eastern Conference rivals and overall MLS leaders, Atlanta United, who could fall from their perch if they fail to beat the Chicago Fire in Sunday’s home clash.

The Union defeated the Red Bulls in their most recent meeting, in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16, where they advanced to the final before losing 3-0 to Houston Dynamo last month.

These two teams have failed to produce any goals in their last two league matchups, both in New Jersey. In 17 competitive meetings, this fixture has produced 48 goals for an average of 2.82 goals per game, meaning we’re highly unlikely to see a third league stalemate in succession.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls Fixture Info

Date: Sunday, October 21

Venue: Talen Energy Stadium, Chester, Pennsylvania

Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Live Stream: ESPN+, MLS Live, Sky Go (UK)

Match Odds

Philadeplhia Unions: 3/2 (2.50)

Draw: 5/2 (3.50)

New York Red Bulls: 13/20 (1.65)

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls Prediction

Both the Red Bulls and the Union are already qualified for the 2018 MLS Cup play-offs, but that doesn’t take away from a tense competition to finish the campaign as strong as possible.

Philadelphia have lost each of their last two home league fixtures against the Red Bulls. More over, the lethal streak Torrent’s men are currently enjoying is indicative of a team that can go for the killer blow and has the potential to finish the regular season unbeaten in six matches.

The Red Bulls have scored 60 goals this season, 25% more than Philadelphia (48)—only Atlanta and Los Angeles FC have scored more—while the Union have conceded 46, the second-most of any team in the Western Conference’s top six.

All that adds up to a home defeat, and our experts predict we could see Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls end with the visiting team netting twice or more.