Prop bets for Packers 49ers Monday Night Football

Robert Criscola | Oct 15, 2018

If you can’t make up your mind on Monday night’s Packers-49ers point spread or betting total, consider taking a side on these three prop bets.

Will a point be scored in the first six minutes of the game? (Yes +105, No -135)

Historic point totals have been the norm this season, and San Francisco and Green Bay have done little to buck the trend. The 49ers have gone over in seven of their last eight games, while the Packers have gone over in five of their last six.

These defenses have surrendered points early as well as often. San Fran is 25th in points per game allowed in the first quarter this season at 7.4, while Green Bay is dead last in the NFL at 8.4 points allowed. Look for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to get on the scoreboard early in this one.

The play: Yes (+105)

Will Mason Crosby miss a place kick? (Yes +115, No -140)

Crosby was an absolute mess for Green Bay in Week 5, as he missed four field goals and an extra point against the Lions in a 31-23 loss. That performance hearkened back to his dreadful 2012 season, when he was just 21 for 33 on field-goal attempts.

“I just couldn’t find the line,” Crosby told reporters last week. “The ball wasn’t going through. I’m not going to overreact, overthink on it. The biggest disappointment for me was not doing my job in helping this team win. I need to make those kicks to help this team win. Honestly, whenever that happens, that’s what I feel the most is letting my teammates down.”

Crosby should get plenty of place-kicking opportunities on Monday night as Rodgers carves up San Francisco’s shoddy defense (28th in points per game allowed). He could have a solid bounce-back game and still miss a long field goal chance. Getting better than even-money odds looks like a gift.

The play: Yes (+115)

49ers total points: Over 18.5 (-120) or Under 18.5 (-110)

San Francisco has been battling the injury bug all year long. Jimmy Garropolo’s season-ending ACL tear has taken most of the punch out of the 49ers’ offensive attack. His replacement, C.J. Beathard, has put up just an 80.2 passer rating through two starts with four TDs and four INTs. Matt Breida, Pierre Garcon and George Kittle are all battling various ailments, with Breida and Garcon being held to limited reps in Friday practice.

The Packers have surrendered just 17.3 points per game through three contests at Lambeau Field this season. San Francisco is going to have a very hard time accumulating points here.

The play: 49ers Under 18.5 total points (-110)