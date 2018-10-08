Prop bets for Saints Redskins Monday Night Football

Robert Criscola | Oct 08, 2018

Monday Night Football offers far more than just point spread and total wagers. Here are three prop bets for Redskins Saints Monday Night Football.

Saints Total Points: Over/Under 29.5

New Orleans usually piles on the points in their own building, but the under might be the proper play on Monday night.

The Saints face a tough defensive team in Washington, which is second in points per game allowed and third in yards per game allowed. Also, the Redskins’ offense excels at ticking the clock away, as they’re third in the NFL in time of possession.

With Mark Ingram coming back into the fold off a suspension, New Orleans might run the ball more than they have in September with just Alvin Kamara, leading to longer drives, and thusly fewer opportunities to score. The Saints scoring 30 points is far from guaranteed, even if they win, which is no sure thing either.

The pick: Saints under 29.5 points (-110)

Longest Touchdown of the Game: Over/Under 47.5 yards

The Saints have by far the best ‘big play’ ability of the two teams, but the Redskins’ defense is third in the NFL in yards per play allowed through three games. In fact, Washington has allowed just one passing play of 40 or more yards this season, and has yet to allow a run greater than 20 yards, let alone 40 yards.

New Orleans’ defense is fourth-worst in the league in yards per play allowed, but Alex Smith isn’t exactly known as a gunslinger. He’s never afraid to take the ‘check down’ option, and has thrown for just four TDs all season.

The Redskins have just two plays of 50 or more yards this season; a Vernon Davis reception and an Adrian Peterson catch and run, neither of which resulted in six points. The under looks like the right side on this wager.

The pick: Longest Touchdown of the Game Under 47.5 yards (-110)

Player to score a touchdown (listed player offensive TD only, multiple winners possible)

Adrian Peterson has been nursing an ankle injury but practiced on Friday and is expected to play on Monday night. He’s had a solid season so far, rushing for 4.2 yards per carry on 56 attempts, an average of 78.7 yards per game. Most importantly, he has three TDs on the young season, all from within two yards of the end zone.

Peterson has also been useful in the passing game, bringing in five receptions for 100 yards through three games. Expect him to take one to the house for Washington at some point in this tilt.