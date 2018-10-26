Purdue Michigan State Iowa Penn State odds spread line pick.

Robert Criscola | Oct 26, 2018

We take a look at Purdue Michigan State Iowa Penn State odds spread line ahead of the college football weekend.

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan State Spartans

Purdue (4-3), fresh off a shocking 49-20 win over Ohio State, appears to be in a classic ‘letdown spot’ against the Michigan State Spartans (4-3) on Saturday (Noon, ESPN). Oddsmakers have tabbed Michigan State as nominal 1.5-point favorites in East Lansing, with the total being listed at 50.5 points.

The Boilermakers have put up points galore in their last four games (average of 41.75), thanks primarily to David Blough and the passing game. The senior completes over 66 percent of his throws and averages just over nine yards per attempt. However, the Spartans have beefed up against the pass lately, allowing just 239.75 yards per game through the air over their last four contests.

Michigan State’s offense looked terrible against Michigan last week, but the Wolverines are one of the elite defensive units in the country this year. Look for Brian Lewerke to get back on track as the Spartans eke out a home victory.

Prediction: Michigan State wins, 27-21

The play: Michigan State -1.5

Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions

The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2) will do battle at Beaver Stadium on Saturday in an intriguing Big Ten matchup (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Penn State was installed as nine-point favorites for this tilt, but bettors quickly knocked the line down to seven. The betting total is 51.5 points.

The Hawkeyes’ defense brought their points per game allowed on the season down to 14.14 after shutting out Maryland in Iowa last Saturday. That number is good for fifth in the nation. They excel at holding down opposing rushers (third by yards per game), which is bad news for the run-heavy Nittany Lions offense. Half back Miles Sanders and quarterback Trace McSorley share the carries almost evenly, and while each is a threat out of the backfield on the nation’s 13th-ranked ground attack, McSorley will be hard-pressed to keep up with his opposite number, Nate Stanley, through the air.

Stanley is completing 61 percent of his passes this year and averages eight yards per attempt. His offense doesn’t slow down on the road either, as Iowa has averaged 45 points in their two games away from home this year. Betting against the Hawkeyes feels like jumping in front of a locomotive with a full head of steam at this point, as they’ve covered in eight of their last nine games.

Penn State is going almost the exact opposite direction, as the team has hit the skids since their schedule toughened up. They dropped consecutive decisions to Ohio State and Michigan State before narrowly prevailing over mediocre Indiana last week.

Prediction: Iowa wins, 24-21