Red Sox Yankees ALDS Game 4 odds spread line pick

Robert Criscola | Oct 09, 2018

The Yankees and the Red Sox continue their contentious ALDS series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night (8:07 p.m., TBS). Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28 ERA) gets the start for Boston in Game 4, while the Bombers counter with C.C. Sabathia (9-7, 3.65 ERA) as they try to avoid elimination. The Yankees are tepid favorites at -120, while the Red Sox are available at +105. The betting total is 9.0 runs.

Porcello came in and recorded two outs in the eighth inning of Boston’s 6-5 Game 1 victory on Friday night. The 2016 Cy Young winner has great numbers against the Yankees over the span of his career, as his batting average against is .198 (227 ABs). In four starts against New York this year (23.1 IP), Porcello is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.643 WHIP.

Sabathia’s stats are lacking when compared to Porcello’s. He’s made three starts (14 IP) against the Red Sox this season, going 1-0 but with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.643 WHIP. Sabathia has held down batters like J.D. Martinez in the past (.143 batting average against), but Mookie Betts has had Sabathia’s number (.429 batting average against), as has Steve Pearce (.316 batting average against).

The Red Sox are hopeful that Porcello will get into the seventh inning or further, though he’s averaged less than six innings per start in 2018. Their bullpen has been volatile so far, which is not entirely surprising. They had a 3.72 ERA in the regular season, just ninth-best across the league, and a .235 batting average against.

New York holds a significant advantage should they possess a late lead, as their bullpen was one of the strongest in the game this year. They had a 3.38 ERA in the regular season, fourth-best amongst all MLB teams, and a .221 batting average against. Yankee relievers set a major-league record for strikeouts. David Robertson, Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman have all begun the postseason well overall, and were not involved in the 16-1 blowout on Monday night.

However, Boston might jump on Sabathia early in proceedings and build an insurmountable lead, as they did in Games 1 and 3 when they piled on the runs against J.A. Happ and Luis Severino, respectively. Sabathia struggled down the stretch this year, going 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in September (five starts). And the 17-year veteran hasn’t gone beyond six innings pitched since June (14 starts). Though the Yankees have the home field advantage, the Red Sox look like the better bet.

If you want to avoid worrying about Boston’s bullpen, take a look at the Red Sox in the first five innings market. All they need to do is be ahead through five frames in order to cash.

Prediction: Red Sox win, 5-2

The play: Red Sox to win, first five innings (+115)