Source: Arena Football team robbed during game in NY

A security breach at Westchester County Center prompted Sunday night's National Arena League matchup between the New York Streets and Carolina Cobras to be canceled at halftime, a source confirmed with Metro New York.

The visiting Cobras' locker room was broken into where players' valuables were stolen during the game.

The Westchester County Center, located in White Plains, is a 5,000-seat arena that is home to the Streets, the WNBA's New York Liberty, and the Knicks' G-League affiliate.

White Plains Police Department had no knowledge of the situation upon request while the Streets and Cobras were unavailable for comment.

After the discovery of the breach at halftime, players did not return to the field and the arena football game was called off.

Fans were forced to wait for approximately a half-hour before being told to leave the venue with the Cobras leading 46-0.

Sunday night's game was the final home tilt of the 2019 season for the Streets. They wrap up their season in Worcester, MA on Jul. 27 against the Massachusetts Pirates.

The National Arena League is in its second year of existence and contains just six teams — all of whom are on or near the East Coast. The Streets were 3-9 entering Sunday night's game, ranked fifth in the league.

*Editor's note: This is an updating story