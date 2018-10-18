Sports betting gambling NFL Jets Vikings Eagles Panthers and more

Robert Criscola | Oct 18, 2018

Where to place your money this weekend

Here is sports betting and gambling advice for NFL Week 7 as the Jets face the Vikings, Eagles take on the Panthers and Patriots tackle the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at New York Jets

Despite being left for dead by some after a 1-3 start, the Jets have won consecutive games, albeit over the Broncos and Colts, to get back into the playoff picture.

Sam Darnold’s offense is now 10th in points per game and draws a decent matchup with a depleted Minnesota defense that just lost corner back Mike Hughes for the season (ACL tear). The Vikings’ defense has clearly taken a step back from 2017, as they’re 19th in points per game allowed and 26th in yards per play allowed.

The Jets’ defense is susceptible to the pass (23rd in yards per game allowed), meaning Kirk Cousins should have a fine game stats-wise. But the Vikings are just 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven games as the favorite, while New York is 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games at home.

The pick: Jets +3

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5)

The Panthers loss to Washington last week, in which they committed three turnovers, continued an alarming trend for Carolina, as they’ve now dropped four of their last five against the spread on the road.

Carolina’s main asset is their ground game, led by Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey, which ranks third in the league by yards per game. But Philly, second-best at stopping the run, should be able to neutralize that attack on their home soil.

Carson Wentz and company still lead the NFL in time of possession, and face a mediocre defense (14th in yards per game allowed) that doesn’t excel at getting to the quarterback (22nd in the league with 12 sacks). Expect the Eagles to build on their 8-4 spread trend at home this Sunday.

The pick: Eagles -4.5

New England Patriots (-3) at Chicago Bears

This is one of the toughest games to decipher in Week 7. New England reeled off three straight wins, thumping the Dolphins and Colts before handing the previously-undefeated Chiefs their first loss of the year. But as the Patriots hit the road once more, they face a Chicago team that’s capable of giving them fits.

Both of New England’s losses this year (Jacksonville and Detroit) occurred away from home against a team with a furious pass rush. The Bears have that in spades, with Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Khalil Mack leading the charge. Even though Chicago is 17th in passing yards per game allowed, Tom Brady may struggle to move the ball at Soldier Field.

However, the Bears are looking for a bounce-back performance after allowing 31 points to Brock Osweiler and the Dolphins last week. And they’re not nearly as dangerous on offense as New England is (19th in yards per game).

All signs point to the Under (49.5), but as for picking a side, perhaps the Bears will use their apparently strong home field advantage (8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 home tilts) to cover or even spring the upset.

The pick: Bears +3