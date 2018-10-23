Sports betting gambling World Series Red Sox Dodgers Game 1 odds spread line and pick

Robert Criscola | Oct 23, 2018

The World Series begins on Tuesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Fenway Park, as the Boston Red Sox play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chris Sale takes the hill for Boston for the first time since Game 1 of the ALCS, a 7-2 loss to the Astros in which he lasted just four innings. He was unable to pitch Game 5 due to a mysterious stomach issue. He’ll be matched up against Clayton Kershaw, who’s been up-and-down in three starts this postseason. The Red Sox are the betting favorite at -145, while the Dodgers are +125. The total is 7.5 runs.

Longtime Dodger hitters have limited experience against Sale. But Brian Dozier and Manny Machado have seen plenty of Sale in their time in the American League. Dozier has an .832 OPS against the southpaw starter (47 ABs), while Machado’s OPS is even better at .988 (19 ABs). L.A. is batting just .218 as a team this postseason, but timely hitting has carried them into the World Series.

Sale is unlikely to pitch a complete game, meaning that Dodgers’ hitters should have multiple scoring opportunities against Boston’s shaky bullpen (3.62 ERA). Craig Kimbrel has bent often but hasn’t broken as the Red Sox closer in these playoffs, but the Dodgers would do well to avoid having to face him. Their roster is a combined 1-for-31 lifetime against Kimbrel.

Meanwhile, just two Red Sox hitters’ have notable experience against Kershaw. Bench player Eduardo Nunez is .167 in 12 ABs against him, while J.D. Martinez is 3-for-8 with a home run. But it goes without saying that Martinez must be pitched to carefully.

Kershaw has been outstanding at home in these playoffs, allowing just one earned run in two starts (15 IP), and exits a spotless relief outing in Game 7 of the NLCS at Milwaukee. It remains to be seen if his disastrous start at Miller Park in Game 1 of the NLCS was an aberration as he toes the rubber at Fenway on Tuesday night.

If Kershaw can get through six innings in front, the Dodgers will be in good shape. Their bullpen, led by closer Kenley Jansen, has pitched to a 1.30 ERA during the postseason. Pedro Baez is usually the bridge to Jansen, but Caleb Ferguson can be brought in to face lefty batters Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland. Neither reliever has allowed an earned run in the playoffs so far.

Prediction: Dodgers win, 4-2

The play: Dodgers +125