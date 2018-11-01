Temple Central Florida Ohio Western Michigan College Football odds spread line and game pick

Robert Criscola | Nov 01, 2018

Taking a glance at Temple Central Florida Ohio Western Michigan College Football odds spread line for the Thursday night slate.

Temple Owls at Central Florida Knights (-10)

The Central Florida Knights (7-0) seek their 21st straight win when the Temple Owls pay a visit to Orlando on Thursday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Oddsmakers have tabbed the Knights as 10-point favorites, while the betting total was installed at 60.5 points.

UCF last took the field on Oct. 20 and dusted an overmatched East Carolina squad. Heisman Trophy contender McKenzie Milton didn't even play despite taking pre-game warmups. Instead, Darriel Mack Jr. guided his team to a run-heavy victory. Milton is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night with an undisclosed injury.

“It’s still day-to-day here and we’re hoping he gets back and is able to play Thursday night,” an evasive Knights coach Josh Huepel told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday.

Even if Milton doesn’t play, Central Florida can lean on Mack and their fleet of talented running backs that comprise the ninth-rated rushing attack in the country. Temple is among the best in the nation at stopping the pass (fourth by yards per game), but dreadful at stymieing the ground game (94th by yards per game).

The Owls’ offense has been lacking without running back Ryquell Armstead, who’s also considered a game-time decision after missing two straight contests.

“Hopefully, we’ll get some snaps out of Ryquell,” Temple coach Geoff Collins told the Philadelphia Tribune on Monday, putting a damper on expectations for Armstead in this game.

Quarterback Anthony Russo has been sub-par in 2018, completing 56.5 percent of his passes and posting just nine TDs compared to 10 INTs. Expect Temple to struggle to move the ball against UCF’s stingy defense, which allows just 18.1 points per game (17th in the country).

The Knights should win this one comfortably, regardless of who starts under center, and this tilt should stay well below the posted total of 60.5 points.

Prediction: Central Florida wins, 31-14

The play: Central Florida -10, Under 60.5

Ohio Bobcats (-1) at Western Michigan Broncos

Mid-week MACtion continues as the Ohio Bobcats head to Waldo Field to face the Western Michigan Broncos on Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPNU). Ohio is a tepid one-point favorite, and the betting total is 66 points.

Momentum is clearly in favor of the Bobcats (5-3), who’ve won four of their last five and covered in five of their last six. Their most recent loss, to Northern Illinois on Oct. 13, occurred on the road and was a 24-21 nail-biter. Ohio’s other losses were to ranked Virginia and 7-1 Cincinnati.

Western Michigan had a six-game winning streak, mostly over the dreck of the MAC, snapped by Toledo last week. The Broncos are just 1-4 in their last five against the spread.

Look for dual-threat quarterback Nathan Rourke to attack Western Michigan’s porous run-stoppers (86th by yards per game) with regularity en route to another conference win.

Prediction: Ohio wins, 38-31

The play: Ohio -1

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem call 1-800-GAMBLER.