Tuesday College Football odds spread line Miami Buffalo Kent State Bowling Green

Robert Criscola | Oct 30, 2018

Where to place your money Tuesday night

Miami (OH) Redhawks at Buffalo Bulls (-7)

The 3-5 Redhawks will be tested for the class by the cream of the MAC, the 7-1 Buffalo Bulls, on Tuesday night (8 p.m., ESPN2). The Bulls were installed as seven-point favorites by oddsmakers, with the betting total listed at 51.5 points.

Miami’s offense, led by Gus Ragland, doesn’t beat themselves but isn’t exactly explosive. Ragland completes over 60 percent of his throws and has committed just three INTs, but he averages a pedestrian 6.7 yards per attempt and has tossed just 14 TDs for the season. The Redhawks rushing offense, with Alonzo Smith getting most of the touches, averages 145.1 yards per game, only 92nd in the nation. The Bulls’ pass defense is particularly stout (10th in the country), and they excel at keeping the action in front of them (36th in yards per play allowed).

Buffalo has been good to their backers lately, covering in six of their last seven overall and eight of their last 10 at UB Stadium. The Bulls’ running back tandem of Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson, each averaging over five yards per rush, should keep the chains moving against Miami’s mediocre run stoppers (60th by yards per game allowed) en route to a convincing victory.

Prediction: Buffalo wins, 28-17

The play: Buffalo -7

Kent State Golden Flashes at Bowling Green Falcons (-1)

Little more than pride is on the line when the 1-7 Kent State Golden Flashes collide with the 1-7 Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday night (8 p.m., ESPNU). Bowling Green is a tepid one-point favorite, while the betting total is 64 points.

Kent State began the season 1-1 before dropping six straight, but they’ve managed a 3-3 record against the spread in that span. However, the Golden Flashes have struggled with the Falcons in recent years, dropping five straight decisions to their MAC rival (1-4 against the spread). The passing offense, with signal caller Woody Barrett, has been woeful of late, failing to top 200 yards in two straight contests. Justin Rankin, who’s surpassed 100 yards just once since Week 2, needs to step up production out of the backfield to give the Golden Flashes a shot.

Bowling Green gets better than average production from quarterback Jarret Doege, who’s completed nearly 64 percent of his passes and has a 20-8 TD-INT ratio. Scott Miller has been a particularly potent weapon for Doege lately, posting 14 catches, 351 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two games alone. Kent State’s defense is outside the top 100 in just about every metric, so expect the Falcons to work their will at home and cruise to an easy conference win.

Prediction: Bowling Green wins, 35-23

The play: Bowling Green -1