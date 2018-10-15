United States vs. Peru: Match Preview, Prediction and Live stream info

Better Collective | Oct 15, 2018

The United States will look to avoid another South American humiliation when they play host to Peru in East Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday.

Colombia hit back from behind to defeat the Stars and Stripes 4-2 in Florida on Thursday, which followed a 2-0 loss at Brazil’s hands in early September.

Dave Sarachan is seeing out the rest of his tenure as interim coach—a permanent successor is expected by the end of the year—and Peru represent a good chance to get a win on the board amid a poor patch of form.

It promises to be a tight showdown between two teams clamouring for form, and we take a look at the live-stream access, along with preview for United States v Peru on October 16, 2018.

U.S. Men's National Team vs. Peru Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 16

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. BST

TV: ESPN2, Univision

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV, Univision Now

Last month’s 1-0 win over Mexico is the United States’ only victory in their last five outings (three defeats, all friendlies), though Peru haven’t fared much better of late.

They’ve scored just four times in their last five matches, two of which came in their only win—a 2-0 win against Australia—the other four of those games ended in defeat.

Ricardo Gareca’s side were on a 15-match unbeaten run prior to that but have surrendered form lately, particularly losing their way in defence. Peru conceded an average of 0.53 goals per game during that streak, but that ratio has more than doubled to 1.2 (six goals in five games) since.

United States vs. Peru Prediction

The hosts edge an advantage with the bookmakers for Tuesday’s home fixture at 6/4 (2.50), but there’s really nothing to separate these two sides, with Peru on almost identical 7/4 (2.75) odds.

The U.S. beat Los Incas in 2015—only their second meeting this century—but they look to have regressed in confidence since then, while Peru have largely improved (recent run aside).

It’s so difficult tell the two teams apart, in fact, that our betting experts predict both United States and Peru teams will score in Connecticut on 16/10/2018 and share the spoils, priced at 9/4 (3.25).

Usa vs Peru October 16 Odds

United States (H): 6/4 (2.50)

Draw: 9/4 (3.25)

Peru (A): 7/4 (2.75)

Via 888Sport.com