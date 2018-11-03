West Virginia Texas Cal Washington State odds spread line pick

Robert Criscola | Nov 03, 2018

Where to place your money on Saturday

The best bets on the college gridiron on Saturday.

West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Longhorns (-2)

The 12th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns meet at DKR–Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., FOX) for an important Big 12 battle. Texas is favored by just two points at most sportsbooks, and the over/under is 58 points.

Both squads are quite potent through the air, but Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier is far more prodigious than Longhorns signal caller Sam Ehlinger. Grier completes over 70 percent of his throws and averages 10.4 yards per attempt. Ehlinger pales in comparison with a 63.5 completion percentage and 7.3 yards per attempt. Grier’s TD-to-INT ratio is 25-7, significantly stronger than Ehlinger’s 13-2 ratio.

West Virginia and Texas’ common opponents so far this year are Baylor and Kansas State. Per oddsshark.com, both teams are 2-0 against those squads but the Mountaineers defeated them by a combined 73 points compared to the Longhorns’ 11 points.

The Mountaineers have been a better bet overall this year, boasting a 5-2 spread record. That’s considerably better than the Longhorns’ 3-5 record.

Prediction: West Virginia wins, 35-31

The play: West Virginia +2

California Golden Bears at Washington State Cougars (-10)

Shut off your Sunday alarm if you want to watch this late-night Pac-12 clash between the California Golden Bears and the 10th-ranked Washington State Cougars (10:45 p.m., ESPN). Oddsmakers have pegged Wazzou as a 10-point favorite, and the betting total is 50 points.

The Cougars are an incredible 8-0 against the spread this year (7-1 overall), and Gardner Minshew is the big reason why. The pocket passer, who’s racked up over 3,000 yards through the air this year, throws early and often and is completing 71 percent of his passes. Minshew spreads the ball around too, as six of his targets have 28 or more receptions. Cal’s defense specializes in stopping the pass (seventh in yards per game allowed), but they probably won’t be able to dictate the terms in Pullman.

The Golden Bears will also struggle to match scores with Washington State. They’ve topped 24 points just twice this year, and both occurrences were against feeble opponents (Idaho State and Oregon State). Cal is a lot better now than they were a few games ago when the INT-prone Brandon McIlwain was at the helm, but Chase Garbers has merely been adequate as the primary signal caller this year.

They’ll need Patrick Laird to have a big game carrying the ball out of the backfield against a Wazzou defense that allows just 330 yards per game (23rd in the country).

Prediction: Washington State wins, 31-17