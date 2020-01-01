Yankees World Series hero Don Larsen dies at 90

Don Larsen, the only man in baseball history to pitch a perfect game during the World Series, died on Wednesday according to his representative, Andrew Levy. He was 90 years old.
"The world is less 'perfect' today," Levy wrote. "Don Larsen, the only man to pitch a perfect game in World Series history, is gone. Goodbye, my friend. We will miss you!"
Larsen pitched in 14 MLB seasons between 1953-1967 for the St. Louis Browns, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Kansas City Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs.
The right-handed journeyman held an 81-91 career record — including a major-league worst 21 losses in 1954 — with a 3.78 ERA.
But Larsen will forever be remembered for the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, at Yankee Stadium when he mowed down 27-straight Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.
The Michigan City, IN native struck out seven in the 2-0 victory against a Dodgers lineup that featured four Hall of Famers in Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, and Roy Campanella.
The final out to secure perfection — a strikeout of Dale Mitchell — became an iconic image in baseball history when his batterymate that afternoon, Hall-of-Fame catcher Yogi Berra, leaped into Larsen's arms.
Larsen was the last living member from both teams who appeared in that game 64 years ago.
His heroics gave the Yankees a 3-2 series lead. They would go on to win their seventh World Series crown in 10 years in seven games with Larsen taking home MVP honors.