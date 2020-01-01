Yankees World Series hero Don Larsen dies at 90

Don Larsen, the only man in baseball history to pitch a perfect game during the World Series, died on Wednesday according to his representative, Andrew Levy. He was 90 years old.

"The world is less 'perfect' today," Levy wrote . "Don Larsen, the only man to pitch a perfect game in World Series history, is gone. Goodbye, my friend. We will miss you!"

Larsen pitched in 14 MLB seasons between 1953-1967 for the St. Louis Browns, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Kansas City Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs.

The right-handed journeyman held an 81-91 career record — including a major-league worst 21 losses in 1954 — with a 3.78 ERA.

But Larsen will forever be remembered for the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, at Yankee Stadium when he mowed down 27-straight Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Michigan City, IN native struck out seven in the 2-0 victory against a Dodgers lineup that featured four Hall of Famers in Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, and Roy Campanella.

The final out to secure perfection — a strikeout of Dale Mitchell — became an iconic image in baseball history when his batterymate that afternoon, Hall-of-Fame catcher Yogi Berra, leaped into Larsen's arms.

Larsen was the last living member from both teams who appeared in that game 64 years ago.