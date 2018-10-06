What time does Khabib McGregor fight start, end?

Matt Burke | Oct 06, 2018

Information for UFC 299

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a minus-165 favorite to beat Conor McGregor Saturday night in the Octagon. Based on bravado alone, however, McGregor is far from long shot to take down the undefeated Russian. You can bet on Khabib versus McGregor now at DraftKings sports book by clicking here if you live in the state of New Jersey.

"I don't really care about his mentality or what he's thinking," McGregor said of Khabib. "I do not give a (expletive). I am ruthless here. I am coming to put a hole in this man's skull."

Both Khabib and McGregor are 30-years-old with Khabib holding the superior record at 26-0. In his career McGregor is 21-3-0. McGregor has 18 knockouts while Khabib has just eight.

Khabib is a hair taller than McGregor as he is 5-foot-10 while McGregor stands at 5-foot-9 inches. The Irishman has a longer reach than Khabib, checking in at 74 inches to the Russian's 70-inch reach. McGregor has that unique southpaw stance while Khabib is mostly orthodox.

"It's another day, setting the bar high and knocking it out of the park," McGregor said. "I plan on knocking that man's nose straight into the nosebleeds."

There are 11 fights scheduled on the card in Las Vegas including the McGregor versus Khabib bout. The main card starts at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. There are also preliminary fights that start at 8 p.m. and early preliminary fights that start at 6:30 p.m.

The main event between Khabib and McGregor is expected to start at approximately 12:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. So be prepared for a late night.