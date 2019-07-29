Betting NFL gambling win totals Dallas Cowboys Go Under - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There are few things in life more fun than rooting against the Cowboys.

Betting against the Cowboys is one of those things.

For those looking to put money on Dallas being sub-par in 2019, you’re in luck – because there are plenty of signs that Big D will have a sub-par year and that this will be the final nail in Jason Garrett’s coffin.

Right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar, Dallas is even to make the postseason, and their over – under win total is 9.

Cowboys Over 9 wins +104

Cowboys Under 9 wins -125

Recent history suggests that Dallas will take a step back this season as there hasn’t been a repeat division winner in the NFC East in 15 years (2003-04 Eagles) and the Cowboys have been up and down year-to-year under Garrett. Here is the Cowboys’ record year-to-year under “The Clapper.”

2011: 8-8

2012: 8-8

2013: 8-8

2014: 12-4

2015: 4-12

2016: 13-3

2017: 9-7

2018:10-6

As you can see, there was that three year period of mediocrity to start the Garrett era, following by some wild swings.

Last year’s division winning team caught lightning in a bottle by winning seven of their last eight games. And while that type of stretch is impressive for sure, it should be pointed out that four of those wins came at the hands of teams that didn’t make the playoffs.

Also, their only loss in that stretch was a brutal 23-0 blanking at the hands of the Colts.

There is also a boatload of old school Dallas drama surrounding the Cowboys during training camp right now as all three of their biggest offensive stars are coveting a new contract (Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper).

Taking a look at their strength of schedule, it’s 14th, boosted by the fact that they play the AFC East and have multiple games against the Giants and Redskins.

But there are several non-division games that look like “Ls” as of now:

At Saints Week 4

At Patriots Week 12

At Bears Week 14

Home vs. Rams Week 15

Pretty rough that three of those games against marquee teams are on the road.

Throwing down some cash here that Dallas will come in just under the 9-win mark in 2019.

The play: $10 on Cowboys Under 9 wins -125 at MetroBet.us/Sugar