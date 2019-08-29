Bike battle led to subway slashing in Bronx - Metro US

Quantcast
Bike battle led to subway slashing in Bronx

NYPD are on the search for a man wanted in a violent attack in a Bronx subway station that was triggered by an argument over a bike.

Police say that around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 17, at the Hunts Point subway station, a man attacked another man with a cane and pulled out a sharp object, slashing the 36-year-old victim across his hand and back. Investigators shared video of the shocking incident on social media. 

The argument started over a bicycle, ABC reported. The victim was treated at a hospital and released. 

This violent attack isn’t the only assault involving a cane this month. 

On Aug. 24, in Queens, a group of teens were caught on camera taking a 67-year-old woman’s cane and beating her with it. The woman was not seriously injured, ABC reported . 

Police also released footage of that attack on social media and are still looking to identify the attackers. 

If you or someone you know has any information on these violent attacks, call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential. 

 

