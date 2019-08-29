Bike battle led to subway slashing in Bronx - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

NYPD are on the search for a man wanted in a violent attack in a Bronx subway station that was triggered by an argument over a bike.

Police say that around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 17, at the Hunts Point subway station, a man attacked another man with a cane and pulled out a sharp object, slashing the 36-year-old victim across his hand and back. Investigators shared video of the shocking incident on social media.

WANTED for a Assault inside the Hunts Point subway station @NYPD41Pct on 08/17/19 @ 7:20 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives ‍♀️ ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yE04qOXhgZ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 29, 2019

The argument started over a bicycle, ABC reported. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

This violent attack isn’t the only assault involving a cane this month.

On Aug. 24, in Queens, a group of teens were caught on camera taking a 67-year-old woman’s cane and beating her with it. The woman was not seriously injured, ABC reported .

Police also released footage of that attack on social media and are still looking to identify the attackers.

WANTED for a Robbery in front of 87-06 169 Street queens @NYPD107Pct on 08/24/19@ 8:00 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BdNRCNnjVI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 29, 2019

If you or someone you know has any information on these violent attacks, call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). If calling isn’t an option, you can text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can also submit tips on Twitter and the website. Everything is confidential.