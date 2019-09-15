Bills Giants Week 2 NFL highlights, recap, more - Metro US

After defeating the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills took care of the Giants during their home-opener, completing a two-week sweep at the Meadowlands with a 28-14 victory on Sunday.

It’s the second-straight loss for the Giants, whose offense was ineffective outside of running back Saquon Barkley, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark yet again.

Regardless of his effectiveness, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has yet to get the memo that he isn’t giving the ball to Barkley enough.

After getting just 11 carries (and still managing 120 yards) in Week 1 against the Cowboys, Barkley had just 18 rushes against Buffalo for a total of 107 yards.

For the second-straight week, the opening drive provided a world of promise for both the Giants and Barkley, who gained 55 yards on just four carries, including a 27-yard touchdown run.

He had just five more carries for the rest of the half as Shurmur tried to work Eli Manning and the passing game into the fold.

It didn’t work.

Manning started the game 1-of-7 — his first completion coming two minutes into the second quarter — to halt any early momentum gained by the Giants.

While they sputtered, the Bills took advantage of the Giants’ struggling secondary, scoring 21-straight points in the first half.

The Giants had golden opportunities to nab points late in the second quarter. However, Aldrick Rosas missed a 48-yard field goal before Eli Manning was picked off deep in Bills territory following a 60-yard punt return from TJ Jones.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked plenty more comfortable against the Giants defense compared to Week 1 against an active Jets unit.

After committing four turnovers and garnering a 71.2 QB rating, Allen used the Giants’ defense to get back on track. Last year’s No. 7 pick completed 19-of-30 passes for 253 yards and two total touchdowns (one passing).

Manning and the Giants aerial game — which was without No. 1 receiver Sterling Shepard — showed flashes of competence, but it still wasn’t nearly enough as pressure to start Daniel Jones will continue mounting. The veteran quarterback completed 24 of his final 37 passes to get to a total of 250 yards on the day with two interceptions.

He orchestrated his best drive at the end of the third quarter, which stretched into the fourth, going 12 plays and 76 yards to make it a 21-14 game with 11:56 remaining. Manning hit Jones with a four-yard pass in the back of the end zone.

The Bills would quickly answer, however, going 75 yards on 13 plays, which was extended when Dexter Lawrence was called for unnecessarily roughing the Bills’ center on a field-goal attempt with 6:47 to go.

Instead of it being a 10-point game, the Bills took advantage of the penalty and iced the game when Frank Gore rumbled in from a yard out.