Bauer's Candy recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination

Bauer's candy sold in stores and online nationwide is now being recalled by FDA due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

The FDA is advising people not to eat any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas that were purchased after November 14, 2018.

These products are available at retail locations and can also be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com.

The recall was made after a worker in the production facility tested positive for hepatitis A. The employee worked at the facility until November 23, 2018.

In a statement on the company's website, Bauer's Candy said the local health department and the FDA has now cleared it to resume operation and that "no candy products manufactured after November 25 are affected in any way."

Currently, the FDA is not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the consumption of these candies but they recommend that anyone who ate the candy after November 14, 2018, should get tested for hepatitis A.

Read the full candy recall here.

What is hepatitis A?



Photo: FDA

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from foods, drinks or objects contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

The symptoms of hepatits A typically start anywhere from 15 to 50 days after exposure.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated with the hepatitis A vaccine.

You can also prevent the spread of hepatitis A by always washing hands after using the bathroom and before preparing or eating food.

Other food recalls to know about

Recently, there have been other similar food recalls.

A few weeks ago, the FDA recalled more than 28, 000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages due to concerns that they may contain pieces of metal.

A dog food recall was announced affecting at least a dozen products link to excessive, possibly lethal levels of vitamin D.

Recently, 52 persons were recalled ill after eating romaine lettuce and the CDC later made an announcement urging people to not eat it.

Read more about the outbreak here.