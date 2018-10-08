How do you use a row machine? It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3

The row machine is considered the ultimate total-body, strength and conditioning tool. But knowing the proper rowing technique can oftentimes be complicated.

To maximize performance and reduce the risk of injury, Paralympic gold medalist and Hydrow Dani Hansen suggests improving your technique by remembering three simple steps — also known as the “1, 2, 3 Method.” You’ll get the best results (and save your back) from your next row machine workout.

How to use a row machine

Hansen suggests these easy 1, 2, 3 tips.

• Step 1: Drive with your legs.

• Step 2: With your legs extended, swing at the hips with your core, arching your back.

• Step 3: Pull with your arms into your sternum.

By remembering legs, core, arms, then reversing the order — (3) take your arms out, (2) swing your body back over at the hips, then (1) bring your legs and knees back to the front — you’re on your way to rowing across the Hudson. Or stick to your home rower. “Just create a sequence and master the fluid movement for yourself, and you’ll be fine,” Hansen says.