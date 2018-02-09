Here's a compelling reason to pour yourself a beer right now

Drink up! If you keep it moderate, it can be good for your health. Photo: ISTOCK

Every now and then, science comes through and validates us when we need it the most. It’s the end of the work day on the Friday of Valentine’s Day weekend; you’re likely ready for a beer. We know that beer (in moderation) has some health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and the risk of heart disease. Moreover, the hops in beer contains flavonoids, antioxidants that are good for the immune system and can inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Not to imply that you were feeling bad about cracking one open, but if you need encouragement, here’s another positive reason to pour one out: A new study published in Scientific Reports finds that beer in moderation may help prevent diabetes.

Xanthohumal, a compound contained in the hops of beer, was found to lower insulin resistance — a leading cause of diabetes and other metabolic disorders — in obese mice.

The researchers also determined that it can lower the amount of leptin in the body, a hormone which helps regulate metabolism and signals to your brain that you’re full. When its levels get too high, the body gets confused and develops a resistance, making you want to eat more. (Of course, if you binge drink, all those calories will still make you gain weight — it’s just math).

Prior studies have also found that Xanothumal also has health benefits for the brain, lowering the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

These benefits, again, are only available if you consume in moderation, defined by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism as up to one drink a day for women, two for men.

Go ahead and pour yourself one or two beers, get relaxed, and have a blessed night, y’all.