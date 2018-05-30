Birth control pills recalled over major packaging mixup

Taytulla birth control pills recalled because some of the active and placebo pills are switched.

Are your birth control pills recalled? They might be.

Allergen is asking users of Taytulla to stop using any sample packs they have because taken them could result in pregnancy. The reason: They’re not in the right order.

Birth control pills recalled for pregnancy risk

An eagle-eyed physician first spotted the problem when he noticed four placebo birth control pills were placed where active pills should be.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," Allergen said in a statement.

Those who regularly take Taytulla may notice the mix-up, but the “reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."

How do Taytulla birth control pills work?

Unlike most birth control pills, Taytulla is the only one that’s available in a soft-form capsule. It contains the same active ingredients as another popular birth control pill, Loestrin 24 Fe. It works by giving a low dose of estrogen (20 micrograms) to stop ovulation and prevent pregnancy — and according to Allergen, it has a 96 percent success rate when taken correctly.

And that "taken correctly" part is why there’s a recall.

Like with many birth control pills, Taytula contains active pills — colored pink — that users take for 26 continuous days, followed by four non-active placebo pills — colored maroon — that don’t contain the hormone. Taking a non-active pill (or forgetting to take an active pill day) can throw off the hormone cycle, leading to an increased risk for pregnancy.

What to do with recalled birth control pills

Allergen said that sample packs of Taytulla with lot #5620706 and an expiration of May 2019 are most likely to be affected by the recall and should be thrown out. Then, contact your doctor to find out what to do next.

Allergen said it is arranging for return of all sample pack products with the. The drug maker urged patients to consult their physicians if they think they are affected by the recall.