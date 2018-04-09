Cardi B's butt injections are not a money move — they're dangerous

Cardi B doesn’t try to claim her round rear came from hours in the gym.

Instead, the NYC rapper admits she got her famous butt in a random Queens apartment to both boost her stripping career and get back at a boyfriend who cheated on her with a woman who “had a fat, big a**.”

"When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn't have fat for my ass,” she told GQ in a new interview. Instead, she opted to get illegal butt injections for $800.

"They don't numb your ass with anything," she told the magazine. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."

Why butt injections are dangerous

Cardi B is happy with her butt injections — and she even went to get them touched up later on.

"But by the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up 'cause she's supposedly killed somebody,” she added. “Well, somebody died on her table."

She doesn’t dish on the name of her injector, but Queens woman Tamira Mobley was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in January for a 2013 incident that killed mother Tamara Blaine. Mobley injected silicone into Blaine’s body, which eventually entered her blood steam and caused her to asphyxiate.

She isn’t alone: Butt augmentations are quickly becoming one of the most requested procedures in plastic surgery offices, thanks to the voluminous butts of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez. But prices for the procedure — often called a Brazilian Butt Lift — can top $20,000.

This leaves people to opt for illegal injections that are cheaper, but cause health problems. The reason: The chemicals used for the injections aren’t regulated and can be anything from construction caulk to silicone and even cement. The conditions aren’t sterile, either.

"It's a ticking time bomb," Dr. Tansar Mir, plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told CNN. "All of them are going to have problems one day."

The plastic surgery website RealSelf is filled with stories of women and men who opted for butt injections and had to have the substances removed years later to spare their health.

"I had silicone injected into my butt [in] 2006...I almost died from it..it took me over a one year to heal after having a surgery to drain the silicone out of my buttocks," one woman wrote.

"I regret it sooo much..the person was unlicensed..my butt [got] bigger..got lots of compliments and men chasing me..but it almost cost me my life," the woman added. "I had to get a blood transfusion. My hospital bill was $100,000 from being in the hospital for about 3 months."

The alternative to butt injections

A good rule of thumb: Never try to pinch pennies when it comes to surgery that affects your body and health.

"We see horrible infections, horrible scarring and frankly, horrible results from an aesthetic standpoint," Dr. Scot B. Glasberg with Lenox Hill Hospital told CNN of the effects of illegal injections.

Spend the money to get a procedure from a real, board-certified plastic surgeon — and don’t be afraid to check on your doctor’s background, certifications and talk to former patients. It’s worth the extra legwork because it can be a matter of life or death.

“You can't fix death," Glasberg added.