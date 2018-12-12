Jimmy Dean sausages recalled over metal pieces

More than 28,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausages have been recalled this week due to concerns that they may contain pieces of metal.

The U.S Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday that the sausages were recalled in 21 states to protect consumers from the products that could mean major health risks.

“Though the fragments have been found in a very limited number of packages, out of an abundance of caution, CTI is recalling 29,028 pounds of product,” the company said on its website. “Jimmy Dean is closely monitoring this recall and working with CTI to assure proper coordination with the USDA.”

While no injuries have been reported, five consumers had complained they found metal pieces in their Jimmy Dean sausages, according to USDA.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the recall notice said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall of the Jimmy Dean sausages is a Class 1, which is USDA’s most serious classification ranking.

According to USDA, the sausage recall is very serious since there's “a probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Photo: USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service

A company spokesman told TODAY Food that the product was distributed to the following states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, USDA has not released a list of the exact stores where the sausages where sold.

We do know that the products were made and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018, by CTI Foods LLC of Owingsville, KY, and include: 23.4-ounce pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE Links Made with Pork & Turkey” with a “use by” date of Jan. 31, 2019.

Each product features the code A6382168 and a time stamp between 11:58 and 01:49.

Other food recalls to know about

There have been several similar food recalls this year.

Last week, The FDA announced a dog food recall Monday affecting at least a dozen products link to excessive, possibly lethal levels of vitamin D.

Recently, 52 persons were recalled ill after eating romaine lettuce and the CDC later made an announcment urging people to not eat it since E. coli bacteria were found. Read more about the outbreak here.