CDC: Raw turkey linked to Salmonella outbreak ahead of Thanksgiving

The CDC is investigating an outbreak linked to our main Thanksgiving course. There's Salmonella in turkey.

Illness from this outbreak started on November 20, 2017, according to the agency.

There are 164 reported cases across 35 states as of November 5 this year due to "multidrug-resistant" Salmonella in turkey. Of those, 63 were hospitalized and there was one reported death.

Since July 19, when the investigation was last updated, 74 more people from 26 states were added to the investigation, the CDC website notes.

"Most people get sick between 12 and 72 hours after coming into contact with salmonella bacteria," Dr. Colin Basler from the CDC told CBS News. "Most people get diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a fever."

It's typical to recover within a week, but some cases can last longer and be more severe, the CDC says.

The specific strain is known as Salmonella Reading, and it was detected in multiple places, in a number of products.

Per the CDC, "ill people report eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Three ill people lived in households where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets."

Products included ground turkey and turkey patties.

Additionally, Salmonella in turkey was detected at 22 slaughter and 7 processing establishments.

However, a single, common supplier has not yet been identified. When we asked the CDC when consumers should expect to hear more information regarding specific products link to this Salmonella outbreak, the agency would not comment.

The USDA, though, told The Journal News, "If FSIS had the ability to identify the source of this Salmonella strain, then the agency would immediately recall the items. If we had specific products that we could alert consumers to with a Public Health Alert, we would issue one."

Both the USDA agency (known as FSIS) and CDC have shared this information with representatives from the turkey industry. The investigation is ongoing.

Salmonella in turkey: CDC advises consumers to do the following

Ahead of Thanksgiving, and any other night you're planning on cooking a turkey, remember to thoroughly wash your hands.

The CDC also advises that you cook your turkey to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. In addition, always thaw the meat in the refrigerator, not on a counter, to avoid cross-contamination.

For more information, visit CDC.gov/salmonella.

For Thanksgiving, thaw your turkey in the fridge, NOT on the counter. Now 164 people infected with Salmonella in outbreak linked to raw turkey products. https://t.co/JsSi2rSVxv — CDC (@CDCgov) November 8, 2018

Salmonella in turkey: What does this mean for Thanksgiving?

Consumer Reports is calling on the USDA to release details on what products the public should be concerned about.

"The USDA should immediately make public which turkey producers, suppliers, and brands are involved in this outbreak -- especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner," Jean Halloran, Director of Food Policy Initiatives for Consumer Reports, said in a news release statement. "This information could save lives and help ensure consumers take the precautions needed to prevent anyone in their home from getting sick."

As the CDC noted, this investigation on Salmonella in turkey is ongoing. It suggests the outbreak shouldn't be a concern during Thanksgiving as long as you remember safe cooking practices.

The CDC is "NOT advising that consumers avoid eating properly cooked turkey products, or that retailers stop selling raw turkey products," the agency states on its website.

"Always handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning," a CDC representative tells Metro via email. "This outbreak is a reminder that raw turkey products can have germs that spread around food preparation areas and can make you sick."

"In the meantime, it's important that consumers know they can purchase and safely consume these products," the USDA told The Journal News. "The U.S. has the safest food supply in the world and USDA works every day to ensure it."

Make sure you're safely thawing, handling, stuffing and cooking your turkey on Thanksgiving and thereafter.