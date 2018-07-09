Singer Brendon Urie comes out as pansexual, but what does that mean?

Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie got honest about his sexuality in a new interview for Paper magazine. "I guess this is me coming out as pansexual," he said after the interviewer asked if he believes in traditional masculinity. What is pansexual, though? It’s not as common of a term as gay, straight, lesbian or bisexual, but more people are coming out about their pansexuality.

What is pansexual?

Basically, the answer to "what is pansexual" is simple: It’s a sexual identity that doesn’t adhere to one specific label." You’re not limited in your sexual choices based on biological sex or gender identity.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person," Urie told Paper magazine. "Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place."

Pansexual vs. bisexual: What’s the difference?

In the interview, Urie also talks about how the Panic! At the Disco song "Girls/Girls/Boys" has evolved into an anthem for bisexual people.

"I wrote this song 'Girls, Girls, Boys' about my first threesome when I was 15 or 16. That song was about my first threesome but they made it about coming out and accepting who you are as person which I thought, what a way better message," he said. "Taking this thing that I wrote about and then changing it to be more inspiring for your own purposes, what a beautiful idea."

At first glance, the definition of "what is bisexual" and "what is pansexual" seems to be the same: not exclusively attracted to someone of the opposite or same gender.

However, the difference is that the definition of bisexuality refers to only two genders: male and female. Pansexual takes a wider view and doesn’t limit sexual attraction to gender or identity. There is some fluidity to the idea, with some bisexual people saying they don’t believe in gender labels, either.

Though he "came out" as pansexual, it seems like Urie doesn’t like labels, either.

"I'm definitely attracted to men," he told Paper. "It's just people that I am attracted to."