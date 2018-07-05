Young Jeezy says running helped him drop 60 pounds

Young Jeezy should probably change his name to Trim Jeezy.

The rapper participated in the AJC Peachtree Road Race — a large 10K race in Atlanta to raise money for various charities — on the Fourth of July and he dropped 60 pounds in the process.

How did Young Jeezy lose 60 pounds?

There’s no magic secret to how Young Jeezy lost the weight. He said dropping the pounds was as simple as getting his life in order.

"If I hadn't started working six to seven years ago, as far as eating right and getting my body right, I don’t think this is a conversation we'd be having," Jeezy told GQ. "Even back then, I was training for something like this. I like to put myself in a position where I have to produce."

His workout plan includes "running—sprinting and long-distance running every day," he said. "I box three times a week, and do some other form of training two times a week."

Young Jeezy's diet

The real secret to Jeezy’s weight loss isn’t only running.

There’s the mental part, too — eating right, and keeping hydrated and rested," he said. "This is my first 10K, so I just want to make sure that I’m going into it 100 percent."

Jeezy was used to eating fried foods, but he ditched those for his new commitment to health.

"Right now, I don’t eat any beef, pork, or chicken. I don’t eat any fried foods, and I don't eat too many carbs," he said. "That sounds crazy, but over time, it’s all about mental focus. I grew up on fried foods, so when you're able to cut those things, it gives you a sense of self-control as well."

"I thought it was going to be hard, but it made me go harder," he said of training for the race. "Now, I find myself doing a lot of things that I couldn’t do before, and I can still rest up and be ready for tomorrow."