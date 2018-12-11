NEO U living up to its Netflix of fitness billing

When CrossFit Fifth Ave. owner Nathan Forster boldly proclaimed over the summer that he and his business partner’s newest fitness project — NEO U — would become the “Netflix of fitness,” the entrepreneur raised the bar higher than any of his grueling WODs.

Forster, along with Michael Alfaro, based their idea for NEO U, a high-end brick-and-mortar facility and at-home digital platform, on a model that would provide consumers with the best and most expansive list of workouts for both live and on-demand.

Bootcamp, Pilates, yoga, dance, boxing, HIIT, meditation, endurance, and treadmill are all offered at his 20,000-square-foot East Midtown fitness facility. For $19.99, consumers can pick from hundreds of workouts with one swipe and perform at home on the NEO U app.

The response to the NEO U app, which launched at the end of October, has been overwhelming, already surpassing 40,000 subscribers — impressive for an app still in its infancy, and definitely living up to Forster’s fitness prophecy.

“Content is king, and while most other platforms focus on one specialty, we want to include everything taught by the best in the fitness business. The platform we wanted to create was something affordable that millionaires would love as well as those making $20,000 a year.”

What makes NEO U the Netflix of fitness?