Olivia Pierson new Instagram pics NSFW (nude link) photos gallery

Olivia Pierson has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram but she might not be too well known by the average sports fan.

Pierson is a serial athlete-dater and, not coincidentally, a member of the cast of WAGS – the reality TV show on E!.

Pierson was in the news this week because she penned a beautiful social media post professing her love for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. In the post she also posted a picture of Embiid with his shirt off.

Embiid caught wind of the photo and wrote “Fake News” on the photo.

Pierson was most recently dating Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis. Lewis has quite the past himself as he used to date porn star Savannah Stern. In fact, Lewis and Stern have a child together.

