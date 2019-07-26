Boxing legend Chavez says he was mugged at gunpoint in Mexico City - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez said on Friday he had been mugged by armed robbers in Mexico City, and he slammed mounting violence that has recently plagued the capital.

“I’ve just been the victim of a robbery, with a pistol to my head, my watch and chain were snatched. There’s no question your life can be gone in a second,” the 57-year-old Chavez wrote on Twitter. “The insecurity in Mexico City is enough to make you weep.”

Chavez did not provide more details on the incident, aside from suggesting that a companion was also robbed.

Via Twitter, the Mexico City attorney general’s office asked Chavez to get in contact with authorities about the incident.

Mexico is currently suffering from record murder levels that have made the capital, long regarded as a relatively safe haven, increasingly prone to outbreaks of violent crime.

Problems with security were under the spotlight this week when two Israeli men were gunned down inside an upmarket Mexico City shopping mall in an apparent gangland hit.

A former world champion at three different weight divisions, Chavez during his prime was considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He is widely held to be one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco; Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)