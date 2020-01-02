Brazil's Petrobras says board member Lins tenders resignation: filing - Metro US

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Thursday that board member Clarissa Lins had tendered her resignation.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said Lins cited “professional reasons that prevent (her) at this time from continuing to perform such duties.”

