Bronx man accused of molesting teenage boy - Metro US

A Bronx man has been arrested after allegedly holding a 15-year-old boy in his apartment to perform sexual acts.

It was reported that in addition to performing sexual acts, the suspect recorded the sexual encounters.

Although the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning, officials are now looking for more victims of the Bronx man, who has been identified as Michael Barreto, 31, according to CBS.

CBS reports that officials said they were following the missing person report for the teen. The search started in Manhattan and led them to the Bronx and eventually, Barreto.

Barreto has been charged with sex offenses and child endangerment after officials obtained a search warrant for his apartment.

ABC reports that Barreto has three prior arrests as recent as Sept. 7., when he was arrested for “acting in a manner injurious to a child, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.”

Sources told CBS that hey found videos and images of the teen on Barreto’s phone and computers. It was also reported that they found filming equipment and toys of a sexual nature in the man’s bedroom.

The 15-year-old told officers he was in the Bronx to visit his friend, “Michael.”

Investigators told outlets that 15-year-old had met Barreto when Barreto was selling candy, two years ago. The teen was allegedly molested by Barreto prior to this most recent incident.

Other young boys from the same apartment building told outlets that the suspect had previously tried to lure them to his apartment.

Neighbors have also reported that Barreto has tried to entice several young people by claiming they would play video games or watch films before the encounter would turn physical.

It was reported that neighbors were award about his past convictions and even his past prison terms. Neighbors consider him a predator.

Barreto has been transferred from NYPD to the feds and was set to be arraigned in federal court in lower Manhattan Wednesday.