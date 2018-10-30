Who is Taylor Lautner's girlfriend? Details on his new relationship

Taylor Lautner has always been the object of many teenage crushes, especially after the hunk saga that was Twilight. But now the actor is officially off the market, and hearts are breaking across the world. Who is Taylor Lautner's girlfriend?

On Sunday night the 26-year-old star made his relationship official with new boo Taylor Dome and posted on his Instagram a photo of himself with Dome while both were wearing a Space Jam themed couples costume. Lautner wrote “#tunesquad,” with a red heart emoji next to it.

Their relationship was double confirmed when Taylor Dome posted on her Instagram story photo of herself with another party guest in a Jacob from Twilight costume and captioned it “Wait that’s not my boyfriend???.” It seems that Dome and Lautner met through Lautner's younger sister who is Dome's good friend. Dome is a nursing student according to her social media.

Although the pair just confirmed their relationship they have had a few photos together in the past sparking some dating rumors. Earlier this year Dome posted an Instagram pic with Lautner who is shown kissing her head while the two attend a wedding. Taylor Lautner's girlfriend captioned it “ITS WEDDING SZN (Not ours tho hehe).”

In August the couple separately posted photos on Instagram praising Lautner's younger sister Makena after she underwent a second heart procedure at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn’t possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more,” Taylor captioned an Instagram photo, which shows him kissing Makena on her forehead.

Dome wrote “~RELENTLESS~ Your strength & constant trust in the Lord have never failed to inspire those around you. Praise to a sovereign God and a successful procedure,” in her post on Instagram. Sorry to break the hearts of many, but it appears Taylor Lautner's girlfriend is officially Taylor Dome.