Is Channing Tatum dating Jessie J? Details on their new romance

Since Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split fans have been wondering who the Magic Mike hunk will move onto next. For a while, it seemed he was flying solo, but now there is talk that Tatum is a taken man again. Is Channing Tatum dating Jessie J?

A source close to Tatum confirmed he is dating the Domino singer. “It’s very new,” the insider said. "They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source shared with us. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for awhile and always thought she was very talented."

The pair was spotted at a bar in Seattle over the weekend after Channing was seen at the British singer's concert. "They didn't kiss or have much PDA in person, but it definitely looked like they were a couple," an eyewitness shared about their visit. "They were both smiling at one another. Overall, they were both trying to keep to themselves and were very polite to the wait staff."

Then on Saturday, a Twitter user tweeted that he encountered Jessie J and Tatum at a mini-golf course. “Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted. “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like,” he added. “We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course.”

The Channing Tatum dating news comes just six months after Tatum and Dewan came out with a joint statement announcing their split “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.” Is Channing Tatum dating Jessie J? Looks like those rumors are true.