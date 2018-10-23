After weeks of dating Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell has updated the public on her relationship status. Rooney, a former Army veteran and boxer is 23 years younger than O'Donnell, but that has not stopped their relationship from slowing down recently. Is Rosie O'Donnell married?

As of now, the 55-year-old comedian has not tied the knot to her Police Officer fiance yet, but they are headed in that direction. O'Donnell revealed to People during the 15th-anniversary celebration of her organization, Rosie’s Theater Kids, in New York City that she is now engaged to 33-year-old Rooney.

However, the couple is not rushing into a wedding date any time soon, especially since they live in two different cities. “She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman. She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.”

When asked about the age difference O'Donnell isn't too shy to talk about it “I keep telling her I’m too old for her. But she doesn’t seem to care,” O’Donnell says. “She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘Alright I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.”

But there have also been times where Rooney has gotten mistaken as O'Donnell's daughter “A lot of people say, ‘Oh my God, Chelsea looks so great,'" she says. "I’m like, ‘That’s not Chelsea.’ That’s my soon-to-be spouse.' It’s a little tricky. In the airport people say, ‘Rosie, can I have a picture of you and your daughter?’ She doesn’t seem to think it’s an issue at all. Nobody ever does, but I do sometimes."

This will not be the first marriage for the actress/comedian, although it is for Rooney. In 2004, O'Donnell wed Kelli Carpenter; they were together until 2007. She was later married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015. Rounds died in 2017 of an apparent suicide.