Chris Evans, Trump and more react to Kanye West's SNL rant, MAGA tweets

The 44th season of Saturday Night Live premiered this past weekend with Adam Driver hosting along with Kanye West as the musical guest. West went on an interesting and typical rant after he performed his song Ghost Town. Sporting a red Make America Great Again hat West went on to rant about his support for President Trump and chagrin towards the Democratic party. The reaction from the audience was not pleasant.

Celebs react to Kanye West and his Pro-Trump rant

Although the tirade occurred off-air Chris Rock was able to capture part of it on his Instagram, and the comedian found it... well comical. The whole cast of SNL can be seen in the background of the video, some rolling their eyes while the Ghost Town singer goes off: “I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…”

“The blacks want always Democrats… you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” he continued. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Chris Rock can be heard in the video saying “oh my God,” while others in the crowd loudly booed and yelled. After his SNL appearance the rapper posted on his Instagram and Twitter while still in his favorite MAGA hat and talked more about his political views “This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West said of the MAGA hat in the caption. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.” The 13th amendment banned “slavery and involuntary servitude.”

From Chris Rock’s IG story, looks like Kanye gave a speech after NBC cut the SNL feed pic.twitter.com/mYpSxqbw9Z — 🎃Josh Billinson, but spooky🎃 (@jbillinson) September 30, 2018

The colorful lecture and social media post sparked a lot of chatter from other celebs, many not pleased with West's views.

Singer Lana Del Ray who performed at Kanye West's wedding to Kim Kardashian bashed the whole ordeal “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism,” Del Rey wrote. "If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does.”

Chris Evans tweeted back at West and his tweet soon went viral after “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue,” Evans tweeted. “The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Turning point USA communications director and friend of the rapper Candace Owens defended West's speech and called it "brave".

One person who did enjoy the rant was the President. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!</p> — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1046443996074127361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2018</a></blockquote> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> </blockquote>

The President also showed his support for West while knocking the show he has hosted all in one.