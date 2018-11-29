The news that starlet Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka called off their engagement broke just a few weeks ago, and fans were surprised that the once-power couple had called it quits. Neither Hilton or Zylka gave a clear-cut reason, and no one knew exactly why they had called off their engagement, until now.

Watch: Paris Hilton reveals why she broke off her engagement to Chris Zylka

On Wednesday the socialite appeared on The Talk and discussed what exactly happened. Hilton claims she is "doing really good" after the heartbreaking split. "I'm just really having my ‘me time,'" Hilton said. "I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

The whirlwind romance started in the early months of 2017, "I've never been surer of anything in my life," Hilton told E! News at the time. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

The proposal came in January 2018, and the couple initially planned their nuptials to be on 11/11 of this year. A few weeks prior news broke that Hilton had decided to push the wedding date back to the Spring of 2019 because of her busy schedule. But it wasn't long after that the break-up was announced. So why did Paris Hilton call off her engagement?

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision. But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focused on myself and my work."

An insider revealed that Hilton actually had cold feet. "They had a great run and they really loved each other, but she knew he was not her forever guy and could not go through the whole process while having these feelings." Another insider added, "No one is shocked and they all knew once she pushed the wedding, that something was definitely up." Chris Zylka remains quiet on the subject of their breakup.