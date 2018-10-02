Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp dating? Details on their rumored romance

Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp dating? The young couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted in the middle of some heavy PDA early Monday morning. The two just finished up filming their upcoming movie for Netflix, The King.

While out in NYC Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp looked like “a new young couple in love” an eyewitness told US Weekly. “They were walking down the street, and he stopped her and pulled her close. They started making out for a while, for over a minute.”

However, this isn't the first time speculation arose about the two starlets. In January fansites and social media accounts playfully known as "Chalamaniacs" noticed that both Chalamet and Depp followed each other on Instagram. Rumors swirled around that the 22-year-old actor and the 19-year-old model were an item, but died down soon after.

Chalamet was most recently linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon.

He told W Magazine in January that he thought the concept of a “date” was “very much a scary word." He continued, "Because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.”

Depp was romantically linked to model Ash Stymest, but the couple split in April.

In 2016 there was a lot of speculation over Depp's sexuality after she posted on Instagram a photo about "coming out." She cleared up all of the misconceptions in an interview “That was really misconstrued, that whole thing. A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do,” she told Nylon magazine at the time. “I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool. If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid."