Who is Jenna Dewan dating? Details on the new man she was spotted with

After reports of Channing Tatum dating Jessie J, many fans realized that the once-power couple really is over. Now to seal the deal even more; there has been talk that Jenna Dewan has moved on as well. Who is Jenna Dewan dating?

Just hours after officially filing for divorce from Tatum, Dewan was spotted getting cozy with her new beau at the Casamigos Halloween party at co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills house. An eyewitness told ET that Dewan appeared to be celebrating with a large group of girlfriends. According to the eyewitness, the actress arrived halfway through the night and was seen laughing and smiling while sipping her drink.

Multiple people say The World of Dance host was getting her PDA on with a new man. "She arrived with Joanna Garcia but immediately met a guy inside," another eyewitness said, adding that the duo "could not keep their hands off of each other."

"Jenna seemed very happy and like she was in a very good mood," the source added. "At another point, Jenna was dancing with her new man, and they were singing '90s hip-hop songs together. It was really cute. They definitely seemed like they were dating and left the party holding hands. They were kissing in the courtyard before they exited. It definitely didn't seem like Jenna was hiding anything."

Although there are no photos of Jenna with her mystery man and his identity is still secret the same insider revealed "He isn't famous but is very handsome. Very tall and has dark hair."

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum separated in April, Tatum was the first to start publicly dating, and Dewan was reported to be moving on as well soon after. "Jenna is feeling ready to move on and to get back out there." Looks like she has.